Senior journalist and Social Activist Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa honoured at Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: On the occasion of the 60th birthday of senior journalist and social activist Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa of Bokakhat, nine organizations came together to confer upon him the Nirantaram Samuddharta honour on Saturday.

The honour was jointly presented by the Assam Satra Mahasabha Bokakhat District Committee, Difuluporia Shatadal Branch Xahitya Xabha, Grass, Bokakhat Artistes’ Society, All Assam Rural Library Association (Bokakhat sub-divisional committee), Golaghat District Poets’ Conference, Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Brahmin Society, Assam Recitation and Culture Council (Bokakhat branch), and the Bokakhat Marwari Society.

Before the felicitation ceremony, the President of the Assam Satra Mahasabha Bokakhat District Committee, Pranab Chandra Dev Goswami, lit the ceremonial lamp. Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa cut his birthday cake, after which, with the cooperation of the Bokakhat Artistes’ Society, the song ‘Manuhe Manuhar Babe’ (Human Beings for Human Beings) was performed.

The Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Journalists’ Coordination Forum felicitated Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa with a traditional phulam gamosa and a citation. Several organizations and individuals also extended their greetings and felicitations.

On the same occasion, birthday greetings were also extended to journalists Partho Pratim Barua and Roman Barua of Badulipar in Bokakhat sub-division.

Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa thanked everyone for the honour, stating that it would inspire him to continue working for the welfare of society in the days to come. The programme, anchored by Dilip Bora and Bubul Dutta, featured musical performances under the direction of Bijoy Sharma, President of the Bokakhat Artistes’ Society.

The invited guests were formally felicitated. Former MLA Jiten Gogoi and Bokakhat MLA and Cabinet Minister Atul Bora were present and extended their birthday greetings to Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa.

