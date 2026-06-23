Silver jubilee celebration concludes at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) Branch Xahitya Xabha

A CORRESPONDENT

NUMALIGARH: “The glory of the Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) is limitless, and its prestige is incomparable,” remarked noted litterateur and senior Assam Police officer Dr Nanda Sing Borkola while attending the closing ceremony of the silver jubilee celebrations of the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) Branch Xahitya Xabha as the chief guest.

In his address, Dr Borkola stated that the AXX represents the rich literary and ethnic-cultural heritage of Assam. He also delivered an informative speech highlighting how the cultural and nationalist ideals of Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and Dr Bhupen Hazarika continue to be nurtured by the mighty Brahmaputra. He asserted, “The AXX should give importance to rediscovering and preserving these roots in the contemporary era.” At the ceremony, special recognition was accorded to Secretary Pranabjyoti Saikia, who was honoured as the Best Organisational Coordinator of the AXX for the 2025–27 term. Certificates were also presented to twenty-five life members, while seventy meritorious students who passed the Class X examination under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) were felicitated.

Also Read: Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) Branch Xahitya Xabha Receives National Recognition from NEBCAS