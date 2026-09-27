Assam: Doomdooma Police Seize 350.27g Suspected Heroin Worth Rs 70 Lakh

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Acting on a tip-off, Doomdooma police on Saturday apprehended three persons, including a woman, and seized 350.27 grams of suspected heroin from a Swift car on the NH-15 Samdang Bypass near Doomdooma. Superintendent of Police of Doomdooma Co-District, Diganta Dutta, said that the police received specific information about the delivery of suspected narcotic substances near the Samdang Bypass. Acting swiftly on the input, a police team intercepted the vehicle and apprehended the three occupants.

During the search, police recovered 350.27 grams of suspected heroin packed in eight suit packing boxes concealed inside the vehicle. The estimated market value of the seized contraband is around Rs 70 lakh.

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