Boko: War veteran of 1971, Dadhiram Boro passes away

Boko: A war veteran of 1971, Dadhiram Boro, (76 years), died on Saturday night at his residence at Bhogdabari village in Boko under 28th Boko-Chaygaon Assembly constituency. His funeral was held in the presence of leaders, activists and relatives of various social organizations on Sunday. Retired Army Officer Dadhiram Boro was in the Assam Regiment of the Indian Army as subedar. He joined the army in 1966 and retired in 1989. He was a prisoner of war in Pakistan during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war.

According to his brother Swadhin Boro, his elder brother was imprisoned for a year in Gujrat Jail, Pakistan and later he was brought to the Lalpur jail in Pakistan from the month of December in 1971 till November 1972. “He was released at the Attari-Wagah gate on the Indo-Pakistan border and felicitated hundreds of army soldiers who had returned home from Pakistan with him at an army camp in Amritsar, India,” added Swadhin Boro.

Therefore, on April 23, 2022 in Guwahati, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitated war veteran Dadhiram Boro in the country’s golden victory year. After retirement, Dadhiram Boro returned to his home and worked for the development of the Boko area and established himself as a prominent social worker in the Boko area. During his funeral many organisations including the Bhogdabari Village Development Committee, Boko Regional Retired Soldiers Association, Boko Gaon Panchayat Cooperative Society, Kamrup District Boro Sahitya Sabha, Boko- Bongaon Boro Jatiya Parishad and many other organizations paid tribute to him.

He was the founding president of Boko Regional Retired Soldiers Association, vice-president of Boko-Bangaon Boro Jatiya Parishad, president of Bhogdabari gaon Development Committee, founding president of Tribal Cooperative Society and founder president of Gaon Panchayat Cooperative Society Agents Association. According to his family members he was suffering from some critical illness and was admitted to Army Hospital in Basistha in Guwahati and later he was referred to a private hospital for better treatment. He is survived by two sons, two daughters, two daughters-in-law, two sons-in-law, and seven grandchildren. His death has left a shadow of mourning across the area.

