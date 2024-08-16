Assam Bomb Scare: Cops Urge Public To Remain Calm As Search Operations Continue

GUWAHATI: Amidst the bomb scare that struck the state yesterday on the eve of Independence Day, the Assam police carried on with the search operations for the second day.

The relentless efforts to trace it paid off as they found explosives in different locations of Assam on Friday.

As per sources, the cops along with the army were engaged in a joint operation in the Satgaon area of Guwahati, where they discovered materials resembling those used in making bombs.

The police sealed the area and also restricted traffic on this route following the incident so as to ensure the safety of the passersby.