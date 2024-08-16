Assam Bomb Scare: Cops Urge Public To Remain Calm As Search Operations Continue

GUWAHATI: Amidst the bomb scare that struck the state yesterday on the eve of Independence Day, the Assam police carried on with the search operations for the second day.
The relentless efforts to trace it paid off as they found explosives in different locations of Assam on Friday.
As per sources, the cops along with the army were engaged in a joint operation in the Satgaon area of Guwahati, where they discovered materials resembling those used in making bombs.
The police sealed the area and also restricted traffic on this route following the incident so as to ensure the safety of the passersby.
Similarly, explosive materials were also recovered in Guwahati's Last Gate locality earlier today. The explosives were found covered with a bomb-resistant blanket after nearly 26 hours of rigorous operations.
The explosive materials were concealed inside a tin and wrapped in polythene to avoid suspicion.
Furthermore, the law enforcement authorities also conducted search operations in the residence of former ULFA leader Anup Chetia in Tinsukia district’s Panitola area.
The cops carried out the search based on suspicion of bomb installation. The vicinity of Chetia's residence was thoroughly searched using metal detectors.
Meanwhile, Guwahati Commissioner of Police (CP) Diganta Barah has confirmed that suspicious items were found in only four locations out of the eight locations previously reported.
Addressing the media, the cop top assured that the objects recovered at the sites lack triggering mechanisms, as a result of which, the risk of detonation does not arise. He also urged the public to refrain from panicking.
Earlier yesterday, the banned militant outfit ULFA-I claimed on Independence Day that they had planted bombs in 19 locations across Assam.
However, they stated that the bombs did not detonate due to technical issues. Eight of these locations were in Guwahati.
The group said they planned to set off the explosives during Independence Day celebrations as a way of protesting with violence.
However, "technical errors" stopped the bombs from going off as planned between 6 am and 12 noon.
