Assam: Bongaigaon mourns the demise of poet Mihir Moushum Roy

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Eminent Assamese poet and writer Mihir Moushum Roy passed away on midnight of Monday while undergoing treatment. Born on March 6, 1966, at Bhomapara village in Abhayapuri, Roy was serving as a Senior Assistant at the Head Office of the Kamatapur Autonomous Council at the time of his demise.

Roy began his literary journey in 1983 with his poem “Puhar Kobita” published in Asom Bani. He went on to author several noted works, including “E Prithibi Manuhor Hridayor Uttap”, “Ei Batere Ejon Montri Ahib”, “Pintur Prithibi” and “Ashrubiddha”.

A lifelong member of Asam Sahitya Sabha, Roy also edited magazines like “Puwoti” and “Sampriti”. He represented Assam at Sahitya Akademi’s Poets’ Meets in Ahmedabad and Kochi and was a recognized AIR Guwahati poet.

His demise has cast a shadow of grief across Bongaigaon and the Assamese literary fraternity, with many institutions expressing deep condolences.

