Assam: Bongaigaon to host 1st Prantiya Dev Damodar Sangha convention on Oct 4

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BONGAIGAON: The Bongaigaon district committee of the All Assam Dev Damodar Sangha, in association with the Dhubri and Kokrajhar committees, will organise the 1st Prantiya Bongaigaon Convention at Gandhi Field, Bongaigaon, on October 4 as part of its Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The day-long programme will begin with a Suddhikaran ceremony, followed by sapling plantation, floral tributes to Sri Sri Dev Damodar and Naam Prasanga. Bongaigaon District Commissioner Lakhinandan Chahariya will pay tribute, while Bongaigaon Zila Parishad president Mridula Singha will inaugurate the convention. Fifty flags of the Sangha will also be hoisted.

A colourful religious procession will be inaugurated by Barpeta MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury. The main open meeting will be presided over by Sangha president Ramcharan Bharali and attended by several dignitaries, including Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Ranjit Kumar Das, Choudhury and Bongaigaon guardian minister Aswini Ray Sarkar.

The souvenir “Damodar Darpan of Bongaigaon Edition” will be released by Bongaigaon University Vice-Chancellor Dr Tarani Deka. Several MLAs, BTC leaders, social workers and Satradhikars will also attend.

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