Assam: Bongaigaon to host eight-day ‘Asom Book Fair’ from today

OUR CORESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The Asom Prakeshan Parishad and Assam State Book Publishers and Sellers Association will jointly organize the ‘Asom Book Fair’ in Bongaigaon from October 22 to October 29 at Bongaigaon Gandhi Field. Preparations are in full swing for this eight-day literary festival aimed at promoting Assamese literature and reading culture.

The book fair will be inaugurated by Dr Ranoj Pegu, Education Minister of Assam where several other noted person including Diptimoyee Choudhury, MLA, Bongaigaon, Dr. Samudra Gupta Kasyap, VC, Nagaland University, Dr. Jyotirmoy Pradhani, Proffesor, Nabadeep Pathak, DC Bongaigaon etc will be present on October 22.

The fair will feature a variety of cultural and literary events, including poetry sessions, seminars, storytelling competitions, and children’s activities. A special “Sishu Divas” (Children’s Day) will be organized to encourage young readers. On October 23, a cultural evening will be held featuring performances by popular singer Gitumoni Saikia and other local artists.

A total of 24 prominent publishers and book sellers from across the state will participate in the event. The closing ceremony on October 29 will be graced by distinguished guests including Diganta Biswa Sarma, Convenor, Asomiya Upodesta Parishad, Xahitya Academy, Dr Gajendra Adhikari, Historian etc.

Organizers expect a large turnout of book lovers, authors, students, and literature enthusiasts from Bongaigaon and nearby districts, making this year’s Asom Book Fair a major literary celebration of the region.

