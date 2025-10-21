Bongaigaon Refinery inaugurates key community development projects under CER initiative

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Indian Oil’s Bongaigaon Refinery (BGR), under its Corporate Environment Responsibility (CER) initiative, inaugurated three major public-centric developmental projects— the boundary wall of Gandhi Maidan along with adjacent children park, and development and renovation of cremation grounds at Birjhora tea estate, and at New Bongaigaon.

Sources said that the inauguration ceremony was graced by Phani Bhusan Choudhury, MP (Lok Sabha), Barpeta, who appreciated the proactive social welfare initiatives undertaken by Indian Oil Bongaigaon Refinery. He commended the refinery’s consistent efforts towards district development and expressed optimism for continued collaboration in future welfare endeavours.

Nabadeep Pathak, District Commissioner, Bongaigaon, extended his gratitude to Indian Oil for its people-oriented initiatives, noting that such projects play a vital role in improving the civic infrastructure and overall well-being of the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Nayan Kumar Barua, Executive Director and Refinery Head, reiterated the refinery’s strong commitment to community welfare.

