Assam Rifles celebrates Diwali at Lokra

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles celebrated Diwali with great enthusiasm at the Battalion Headquarters, Lokra on Monday. The celebration witnessed the participation of 677 unit personnel, family, children and 40 locals from the Lokra area, with a total strength of 717. The event began with the lighting of diyas, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness, followed by cultural performances and distribution of sweets. The festive spirit brought together troops and locals in an atmosphere of joy and harmony. The celebration strengthened the bond between Assam Rifles and the local community, spreading the true spirit of Diwali.

