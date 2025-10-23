Assam Book Fair begins at Bongaigaon, highlights importance of reading

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: “Each book is a candle of knowledge. Books preserve civilization and enlighten society. A book fair is truly a festival of light — the light of knowledge. The person who does not read books, is incomplete,” said noted scholar, author, and journalist Dr Samudragupta Kashyap, Chancellor of Nagaland University, while inaugurating the Assam Book Fair, Bongaigaon, at the Zubeen Garg Memorial Auditorium on Tuesday evening.

The eight-day fair, organized jointly by the Axom Prakashan Parishad and the All Assam Publishers and Booksellers Association, began at the historic Gandhi Maidan, marking the first book fair of the 2025–26 session in Western Assam.

In his address, Dr Kashyap highlighted that books were not only sources of knowledge but also the foundation of civilization and intellectual growth. He urged parents to instill reading habits in their children to build a thoughtful and enlightened generation.

Another distinguished guest, Dr Jyotirmoy Pradhani, Head of the English Department at North-Eastern Hill University (Shillong), remarked that no civilized society could exist without books and that the history of human thought was inseparably linked to them. He said that the Bongaigaon fair would enrich the region’s intellectual environment and benefit writers, readers, and students alike.

Pramod Kalita, Secretary of the Assam Publication Board, said that Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s declaration of 2025 as the Year of Books had given a new energy to literary initiatives across the state under the guidance of Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu. He noted that while mobile usage had reduced readership, nothing could ever replace books.

The inaugural ceremony began with a Saraswati Vandana by students of Shankardev Shishu Vidya Niketan, anchored by Prabodh Das, followed by cultural performances by students of Nar Narayan Jatiya Vidyalaya and Bongaigaon BEd College.

The Assam Book Fair, Bongaigaon, will continue for eight days, offering a wide collection of books and literary activities to nurture the reading culture across the region.

