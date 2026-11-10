Assam: Book on Dibrugarh’s history released by journalist Sarat Chandra Neog

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A book documenting the rich and fascinating history of Dibrugarh, authored by writer and senior journalist Sarat Chandra Neog, was released at the Dibrugarh Book Fair.

The book, titled 'Tahanir Diburugarh Dibrugarh' (Dibrugarh of Yesteryears), brings together numerous interesting facts, events, and incidents from the past of Dibrugarh. The recently published book has been brought out by the Dibrugarh Press Club as part of the programmes marking its golden jubilee celebrations.

The book was formally released on November 9 at the venue of the 7th Dibrugarh Book Festival, organised by Khoj Assam at the Chowkidinghee playground in Dibrugarh. The book was unveiled by Munin Sharma, a noted playwright, theatre director, and retired professor of DHSK College.

The release ceremony was held under the presidency of Dibrugarh Press Club President Manas Jyoti Dutta.

Before the formal release, author Sarat Chandra Neog spoke about the background and inspiration behind writing the book. He also shared some of his bittersweet experiences while collecting historical information about Dibrugarh that was gradually fading from public memory.

Neog explained that the book covers the history of Dibrugarh from its early days up to 1950. It attempts to document various aspects of the town's past, including sports, culture, politics, society, and other technical and developmental fields.