Z.Org band relaunched at Dibrugarh Book Fair to honour Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a significant cultural development and a moment of deep emotional resonance for music lovers, the original members of singer Zubeen Garg’s first-ever band formally relaunched the band in a new avatar at the 14th Dibrugarh Book fair on Thursday.

The band was reintroduced under the name ‘Z.Org’ (Zed Dot Org) as a tribute to the enduring musical legacy of Zubeen Garg. The relaunch marks a symbolic homecoming, as the original band was first formed in Dibrugarh in 1992, laying the foundation of Zubeen Garg’s remarkable musical journey. The core members of the original band include Chabin Kumar Das (Rabu) on drums, Donny Hazarika on keyboards, Bhaskar Saikia (Ritu) on lead guitar, and Dudul Saikia on keyboards. The band will be managed by Jayanta Bordoloi, who was also Zubeen Garg’s first manager.

The initial creative work and sound production of the relaunched band are currently being developed in Mumbai, signalling a contemporary musical approach while staying rooted in Zubeen Garg’s artistic spirit.

The relaunch of Z.Org holds special significance as it brings together the musicians who accompanied Zubeen Garg during the formative years of his musical career. Their reunion at the Dibrugarh Book Fair evoked nostalgia and the timeless influence of the artiste. Organizers described the event as a heartfelt homage to Zubeen Garg, reaffirming Dibrugarh’s historic role in shaping his musical identity and contribution to Assamese music.

