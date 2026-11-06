Assam: Dibrugarh Press Club publishes book chronicling city's history

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh Press Club has published a book documenting the history of Dibrugarh, which will be formally released at the upcoming Di brugarh Book Fair. Local writer and senior journalist Sarat Chandra Neog has authored the book, which presents a brief account of the history of Dibrugarh from its early days up to 1950.

In the absence of a comprehensive compilation on the history of Dibrugarh, the newly published book is expected to serve as a useful resource for readers, researchers, and others interested in exploring the city's past, said Dibrugarh Press Club General Secretary Ripunjoy Das while speaking to the media.

Das further said that the Press Club has been celebrating its golden jubilee this year, marking the completion of 50 years of its establishment, through a series of programmes throughout the year. The publication of the book is part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The book will be released on November 9 at 1 pm at the Dibrugarh Book Fair organised by Khoj Assam at the Chowkidinghee playground in Dibrugarh.

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