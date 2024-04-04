Assam: Books on drama translated by Gourab Kumar Hazarika released at ‘Diksharambh Parva'

NAGAON: Two books penned as well as translated by Gourab Kumar Hazarika and Murchana Mahanta respectively, were ceremonially released in the ‘Diksharambh Parva’ held recently at National School of Drama, Theater in Education Wing, Tripura.

Chittaranjan Tripathi, Director of the National School of Drama, New Delhi, Dr Prasanna Gogoi, Chairman of the North-East Zone Cultural Centre, Subrata Chakraborty, Vice Chairman of the Cultural Advisory Committee of the Tripura Government, Sarbani Nandi, Chairman of Documentation Center of Sangeet Natak Academy, Tripura, Biplob Borkakoti, Director of National School of Drama, Theater in Education Wing, Tripura, theatre personalities Manish Saini, Jyoti Narayan Nath and many well known theater activists were present in the ceremonial initiation.

On the occasion, the new batch of National School of Drama, Theatre in Education Wing were welcomed with the initiation ceremony. Over 20 trainees selected every year from all over India are given training in theatre in education subject for one year as residential course.

During the programme, two books ‘Theatre and Drama in Education’ and ‘Theatre of Augusto Boal’ by two emerging artists Gourab Kumar Hazarika and Murchana Mahanta from Nagaon district, Assam were also released. Chittaranjan Tripathi asserted that there is a great need for books on drama subjects and writing of two books on drama subject simultaneously is a big initiative in the field of drama.

Biplob Borkakoti opined that the book ‘Theatre of Augusto Boal: A Rehearsal of Total Revolution’ will increase the understanding about the works of Augusto Boal among theater artists and social activists. Similarly, ‘Drama and Theatre in Education’ will certainly encourage teachers and theatre artists, covering techniques and practices primarily in children’s theatre.

