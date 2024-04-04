Government to purchase mustard seeds from farmers at Rs 5,650 per quintal

Tezpur: The Government, along with the State Department of Agriculture, has implemented special measures to procure farmers’ produce at fair prices. Under this initiative, the Sonitpur District Agriculture Department, in partnership with the Assam State Agricultural Marketing Council (ASAMB) and the Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (AFCSCL), has set a target to purchase 15,00 metric tonnes of mustard from farmers in the district at Rs. 5,650 per quintal.

The mustard procurement center of Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district under the Assam State Agricultural Marketing Council (ASACMC) was inaugurated by District Agriculture Officer Pranjal Sarma in the presence of Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officers Zakir Hussain, Pranab Bora, Senior Agricultural Development Officer Indu Pranjal Bora, District Media Expert Bitupan Saikia, Secretary I/C of Dhekiajuli Agricultural Marketing Council Dijen Das, Tezpur Warehouse Manager Jugal Saikia and other officials.

During the programme, Pranjal Sarma, the District Agriculture Officer (DAO) of Sonitpur, mentioned that the Assam State Agricultural Marketing Council (ASAMB) procured mustard from farmers in Sonitpur district at Rs 5,650 per quintal, as per the minimum support price set by the state government for 2024. This procurement took place at Dhekiajuli and the Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (AFCSCL) at Tezpur Warehouse, located 18 miles. He emphasized that farmers in Sonitpur district should avoid being influenced by brokers and sell their mustard solely to government agencies, which offer Rs 5,650 per quintal. Pranjal Sarma added that farmers are required to obtain certificates from either the local Agricultural Development Officer or the District Agriculture Department office to sell their produce at the Minimum Support Price and they must submit their farmer’s certificate, Aadhaar card, copy of bank passbook, and mobile number to the respective authority. Furthermore, farmers should verify that the moisture content of the mustard they plan to sell does not surpass 8%.

Also Read: Stolen brass utensils recovered in Biswanath district

Also Watch: