Assam: Boundary wall collapses at Bihubar High School; Locals demand probe

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A section of the boundary wall under construction at Bihubar High School in Nazira collapsed at 11 pm on November 27, sparking widespread concern among locals. The wall, which was being built using funds allocated by MLA Debabrata Saikia, gave way, raising questions about the quality of construction and alleged misappropriation of funds. The construction project was overseen by a committee formed by the Nazira Development Block, with three assistant teachers, Pavitra Gogoi, Rajesh Gogoi, and Shyam Pan Tanti, responsible for the work.

Locals have alleged that the collapse was due to substandard construction and embezzlement of funds by those involved. The incident has sparked outrage, with demands for a thorough investigation and action against those responsible.

The Nazira Development Block’s Junior Engineer, Manab Jyoti Gogoi, has been named in connection with the incident, along with the three teachers overseeing the project.

