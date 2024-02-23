Assam: Boxing Federation of India and REC Limited Join Forces for Eastern Open Talent Hunt in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and REC Limited will organize the Eastern Open Talent Hunt. It'll occur from the 2nd to the 18th of March, 2024, at the Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium, Guwahati. BFI planned this as one event in a line of open knockout tournaments across India. Its focus is the Elite, youth, junior, and sub-junior male and female boxers.
Ajay Singh, BFI President, is passionate about fostering sports talent in India. He highlighted Assam and North East's vital contribution in finding many gifted boxers. That's the goal for the Eastern Open in Guwahati: unearth talented players and give them chances to shine, noticed by powerful people in boxing.
Anyone can join these tournaments, no matter their background. It's for anyone who loves boxing, wants to compete, and show their skills. You can now register for the REC Eastern Open. The registration for Junior/Sub-Junior categories closes on February 24. Elite/Youth categories get a little longer with enrolment open until March 4th, 2024.
First on the schedule are junior and sub-junior contests, running until March 9th. The Elite and Youth classes will compete from March 11 to 18. Hemanta Kumar Kalita, BFI Secretary General, is psyched to bring the REC Talent Hunt to Guwahati. He praises it as a dominant boxing stronghold in India.
Other talent searches like the Khelo India Southern Open and the Western Open were successful. Just like that, BFI hopes to find more hopeful boxers in the Eastern Talent Hunt. More than 841 people joined the Southern Open while the Western Open had 213 active Junior/Sub-Junior contestants and 299 Elite/Youth category contestants.
After the Eastern Talent Hunt, a combined nationwide talent hunt will take place. It will feature winners from all previous talent hunts, and ultimately, the best future boxers in the country will be selected. This is a huge opportunity for hopeful boxers to shine on a nationwide platform and push their boxing careers forward.
