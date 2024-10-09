Assam: Tinsukia POCSO Court Sentences Man to 5 Years of Imprisonment for Attempted Rape of Minor

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: Tinsukia Special POCSO Court Judge Chitra Rani Saikia on Monday sentenced a man named Mariyes Ekka to 5 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 10 of POCSO Act, who attempted to rape a minor girl. In lieu of fine, the convict will have to undergo an additional sentence of 4 months.

According to prosecution in the year 2023, the victim’s father lodged an FIR at Margherita police station in Tinsukia district that his daughter had been physically assaulted by the accused. The case was registered as case number 193/23 under section 10 of POCSO Act at Margherita police station and the responsibility of investigating the case was given to SI Biswajit Saharia. The hearing of the case began in the special POCSO court of Tinsukia under POCSO case number 121/23 in which 8 witnesses and 6 evidences were presented by the prosecution. Following trial, the accused Ekka was convicted, stated Government Advocate Banwari Lal Agarwal of Tinsukia Special POCSO Court.

