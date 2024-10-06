Ministers Bimal Borah Two Co-District Commissioner Offices in Tinsukia District

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: Bimal Borah Minister for Industries & Commerce etc and also the Guardian Minister of Tinsukia district inaugurated 2 Co-District Commissioners office out 3 in Tinsukia district namely Margherita and Sadiya on Friday while Sanjoy Kishan Minister for Labour etc inaugurated Doomdooma Co-District Commissioner office on Saturday.

The Margherita programme was attended by Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma, Margherita Co-District Commissioner Prakshit Thoudam, Margherita Co-District Police officer Sambhavi Mishra, District Commissioner Swapneel Paul besides other officials. The minister also planted a sapling in the premises to mark the occasion. The Sadiya Co-District Commissioner office was inaugurated at Chapakhowa by the Minister Bora in presence of Bolin Chetia Sadiya MLA, DC Tinsukia and other officials from district administration. The Doomdooma Co-District Commissioner office was inaugurated by Minister Sanjoy Kishan in a temporary accommodation at erstwhile NH IB in presence of Doomdooma MLA Rupesh Gowala, Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah besides other officials.

