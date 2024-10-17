Assam: Brick Kiln Owner Arrested in Udalguri for Allegedly Outraging Woman's Modesty

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: In a sensational incident, police has arrested the owner of a brick kiln at Kuruwabahi village of Dhanshri Ghat under Orang Police Station in Udalguri district on the charge of outraging the modesty of a woman working in the brick kiln. The police have taken the accused brick kiln owner into custody and initiated the investigation.

According to the information, the victim women working in the brick kiln lodged a complaint in the Orang Police Station against Dhirendra Singh, son of the owner of the brick kiln alleging that Dhirendra Singh had sexually exploited her forcefully by threatening her. Significantly, even after receipt of the complaint, the police allegedly kept the matter pending for investigation. The Orang Police following a massive protest, arrested Dhirendra Singh. The victim woman originally a resident of Gossaigaon in Kokrajhar district along with other male and female workers are working in the brick kiln.

A few days ago, when she complained of stomach ache, her employer’s son Dhirendra Singh took her to a secluded place in the name of taking her to a doctor and outraged her modesty. The accused also made a video recording and threatened that if she tells anyone about the incident, the video would be made viral and her husband and child would be killed. Due to this fear, she remained silent for a few days.

Meanwhile, Dheerendra Singh started giving alcohol in large quantities to the victim’s husband and after making him unconscious, he used to rape her. Seeing Dhirendra’s atrocities increasing day by day, on Monday she narrated the entire incident to her husband in front of all the workers. Then all of them came together and filed a case in Orang Police Station and demanded strict action against Dhirendra.

