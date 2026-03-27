Probe ordered after newspaper burning report surfaces in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The Sivasagar district administration has taken cognisance of reports circulating in sections of electronic and social media regarding the alleged burning of newspapers by unidentified miscreants in the Kowaimari area of Gaurisagar on the morning of March 25.

Acting promptly on the matter, the district administration has initiated necessary measures in coordination with the police department and an executive magistrate to address the situation. According to official sources, a formal investigation has already been launched into the matter.

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