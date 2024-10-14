Assam: Tragic Accident on NH-37 Near Namdang Stone Bridge in Sivasagar Claims Lives

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: A tragic accident took place on Sunday evening at around 3:30 p.m. on NH-37 at Gaurisagar near Namdang Silar Saku (Stone Bridge) in Sivasagar district. The deceased, Atul Das, who was a fish trader by profession, died on spot. According to sources, Atul Das, a fish trader of Bhatiapar Bhati Bangaon under Joysagar Police Station, was going towards Gaurisagar Daily Market by bicycle to purchase fish. Suddenly, a trailer carrying ONGC pipes (AS 04 AC 5039) heading towards Jorhat struck him, and he was dragged about 200 metres. The trailer was seized by the Gaurisagar police, and the driver and handyman were arrested. Atul Das, who always bought fish from the Gaurisagar Daily Market and sold it under the Gemon Bridge in Konwerpur, was the only breadwinner of the poor family. His sudden demise was widely mourned by his family.

