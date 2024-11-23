Assam: BRIT and AMCH Conduct Awareness Program on Nuclear Energy in Dibrugarh

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology (BRIT), Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) in association with Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) on Friday conducted an awareness programme on “Non-Power applications of Nuclear Energy” at Oil Lecture Hall Complex, Dibrugarh.

This was a part of department’s initiative to arrange events from time to time to showcase the benefits of radiation and isotope technology in industry, healthcare, agriculture and associated field to cater societal need.

For the first time, such type of the event was conducted at North East Region (NER) by BRIT in association with various DAE units like Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Variable Energy Cyclotron, Atomic Minerals Division, Dr B. Borooah Cancer Hospital etc.

The event was attended by more than 120 delegates including medical practitioners, post graduate students, refinery professionals and university teachers.

The programme was inaugurated by Arijit Mahajan, SDO, Dibrugarh in the presence of Pradip Mukherjee, Chief Executive and Dr Vijay Kadwad, Deputy General Manager from BRIT. Prof Reema Nath, Vice Principal, Prof Dhrubajyoti Bhuyan, Superintendent and Professor Gourangie Gogoi of Assam Medical College Hospital were also present.

During the inaugural keynote address Pradip Mukherjee, Chief Executive, BRIT explained the applications of nuclear energy beyond power generation and emphasized role of isotopes and radiations for “wealth and prosperity” of the nation.

Senior scientists from DAE and faculties from AMCH explained versatile benefits of nuclear technology in cancer and many other disease diagnosis and treatment through radiopharmaceuticals, agricultural advancements through crop improvement using radiations and the industrial uses like non-destructive testing for manufacturing industries and online isotope diagnosis through tracer studies etc for petrochemical industries.

The highlight of the event was display of top-notch working models demonstrating various DAE technologies which was well appreciated by the delegates.

The awareness programme was also attended by around 60 school children from Dibrugarh who have enthusiastically participated in essay and quiz competitions.

Also Read: Assam: Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya Celebrates Freshers’ Social in Guwahati

Also Watch: