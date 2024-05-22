Border Security Force apprehends sugar smugglers in East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The troops of the Border Security Force in Meghalaya on May 20 successfully intercepted a vehicle loaded with a huge quantity of sugar meant for smuggling into Bangladesh.

In the process the BSF also apprehended two Indian nationals near Bholaganj bordering area under East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. "Based on specific information, BSF troops identified and intercepted the truck loaded with 10,000 kgs of sugar," the BSF said.

According to the BSF upon questioning, the driver and co-driver failed to produce valid documents pertaining to the consignment of sugar. The seized sugar and apprehended persons were handed over to the Customs office Bholaganj for further legal proceedings.

