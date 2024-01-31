Assam: Director of Cultural Affairs, Guwahati organized ethnic drama festival at Morigaon

Morigaon: A two day-long ethnic drama festival was organized by the Director of Cultural Affairs, Guwahati, in co-operation with the district administration on January 27 and January 28 at Morigaon Gandhi Bhawan. In order to develop the youths’ talents, the ethnic drama festival ‘Janajatiya Natya Utshab’ was organized by the director of Cultural Affairs here. The director of Cultural Affairs invited 4 ethnic drama groups from four tribes dominated district Kokrajhar, Dhemaji, Goalpara and Morigaon to perform their dramas here. The artistes of Liragi Theater group of Kokrajhar performed the Bodo drama ‘Makhandra’ directed by Sanjib Kumar Brahma, the Ranjumuk Gusthi of Goalpara performed Rava drama ‘Tikkar’ directed by Sudarshan Rava, Dumar Natya Gusthi of Demaji performed Mising drama ‘Maru-The Uthas’ directed by Joy Prakash Pegu and Sand drama group of Jagiroad, Morigaon performed Tiwa drama’ Laku-Faku’ directed by Adisan Deuri. Earlier, a felicitation programme was held where DCO Rajib Koiri felicitated four noted local artistes in the programme.

Also Read: Assam: Orientation programme for teachers concluded in Biswanath District

Also Watch: