Assam: BSNL Organises Digital Life Certificate Camps for Pensioners

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Office of the Principal Controller of Communication Accounts (CCA), Guwahati, under the Department of Telecommunications, will organise Digital Life Certificate (DLC) camps across Assam from November 3 to 13 as part of the fifth nationwide DLC campaign.

The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare is conducting the nationwide campaign from November 1 to 30 across 2,000 cities and districts to help pensioners submit their Digital Life Certificates conveniently.

In Assam, the camps will be held at designated BSNL General Manager Telecom District (GMTD) offices in Bongaigaon and Sivasagar on November 3, Silchar on November 4, Tezpur on November 5, Dibrugarh on November 10, Nagaon on November 11, Tinsukia on November 12 and Nalbari on November 13.

Pensioners residing in these areas have been encouraged to visit the designated BSNL offices on the scheduled dates to avail themselves of the facility.

Also Read: Art training programme launched at Hudumpur-Kukuria Lower Primary School