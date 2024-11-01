Assam: BTC becomes 1st 6th schedule council to digitize land records in Northeast

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: BTC EM for Land and Revenue, Ranjit Basumatary, on Tuesday reiterated the commitment of the Pramod Boro-led BTC to address land-related matters and implement people-friendly policies.

Speaking at a crucial meeting held at the BTC Secretariat, the focus was on discussing the draft Land Policy for allotment, settlement, and lease for tea growers and small tea garden owners. He informed attendees that the Bodoland Territorial Council was the first and only sixth schedule council in the entire Northeast to digitize land records for all its revenue villages, facilitating online land revenue-related services for citizens. He elaborated that over 2,00,000 land pattas have been issued in the past four years.

Under the Mission ‘Bwisumuthi 1.0’, a total of 80,073 land-related issues have been resolved out of 1,00,141 online applications received. He further shared that 16 land and revenue-related services are now available for citizens on BTC’s innovative ‘Mission Bwisumuthi 1.0’ portal. Basumatary urged the members of the Small Tea Growers’ Association to disseminate this information widely to encourage others to resolve their land-related issues. It was also discussed in the meeting that the same policy will be applicable for rubber cultivation as well.

During the meeting, BTC EMs Dr. Dharma Narayan Das and Dr. Nilut Swargiary highlighted BTC’s initiatives for smooth resolution of land-related matters in the BTR and expressed satisfaction over the formulation of a land policy under the guidance and leadership of BTC Chief Executive Member, Pramod Boro. Members of the BTC Small Tea Growers’ Association contributed various suggestions regarding the draft policy and expressed their satisfaction with the proactive role of the BTC government. The draft policy was elaborately explained by BTC Secretary and Director of Land Record and Survey, Dhiraj Soud. The meeting was also attended by BTC Secretary Sujit Buglary and OSD to CEM Rintu Boro.

Also Read: Assam: Towbhanga Youths Rescue Injured Asian Openbill Stork and Hand It Over to Forest Officials for Treatment

Also Watch: