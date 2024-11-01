Assam: CEM Pramod Boro Urges Timely Execution of Development Schemes at BTC Review Meeting

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In a review meeting held on Wednesday afternoon at the BTC Secretariat, the CEM Pramod Boro emphasized the crucial need for the timely execution of development schemes to ensure that communities can reap their benefits without delay. He called on departmental heads to submit utilization certificates for completed projects along with necessary documentary evidence to streamline accountability and transparency.

Boro said, “It is imperative that we implement these schemes effectively and on time so that our people can experience the improvements in their lives as soon as possible. Our vision is a progressive and modern BTR, where every individual has access to basic amenities and lives in harmony.”

During the meeting, he urged departmental heads to focus on initiatives that promote the overall development of the BTR. He stressed the importance of regular field visits to assess progress and identify challenges in the implementation of these schemes. “Awareness creation is key and to ensure that the benefits of our efforts reach the ground level where they are most needed,” he added.

BTC Principal Secretary Akash Deep reinforced CEM Boro’s message, instructing departmental heads to strictly comply with implementation guidelines and timeliness for releasing funds to facilitate the smooth execution of welfare initiatives. The review meeting was also attended by BTC secretaries and all heads of development departments, who collectively discussed strategies for enhancing the impact of the schemes across the region.

