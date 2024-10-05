Assam: BTC chief Pramod Boro distributes land pattas to beneficiaries in Chirang district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In a significant initiative to fulfil their promises to give land pattas to landless indigenous communities of BTR, the chief of BTC Pramod Boro resumed the distribution of land pattas to eligible beneficiaries from Chirang district on Friday.

With a view to enhancing land accessibility and security for residents, BTC chief Pramod Boro presided over the ceremonial distribution of land settlement certificates, providing land pattas to 1,886 eligible beneficiaries from the Bijni, Sidli, and Bengtal Revenue Circles of Chirang district on Friday.

Speaking in the programme, BTC chief Promod Boro emphasized the significance of land, stating, “Land is not just a resource; it is the very essence of our existence. It offers shelter, security, and a foundation for our livelihoods. Today, we take a crucial step forward in empowering our citizens by ensuring they have rightful access to land.” He also underscored the BTR government’s commitment to resolving land reform issues, stating that over 1,40,000 residents have already received land pattas in BTR. Notably, BTC is the first sixth scheduled council in the country to have digitized all land documents, streamlining access for its citizens.

MP Rwngwra Narzary praised the BTR government’s land reform initiatives, highlighting their positive impact on many citizens. He hoped that the BTR government will keep promoting the distribution of land pattas.

MLA of Bijni Ajoy Kumar Ray praised the government’s initiatives in land settlement, while EM of Land and Revenue department of BTC Ranjit Basumatary encouraged those without land to come forward and apply for land pattas. He emphasized that the government has reduced the premium payable for land pattas, providing significant relief to the people of BTR.

The distribution programme was attended by BTC EM Wilson Hasda, Nominated Member Madhav Chetry, BTC Secretary Dhiraj Saud, and other dignitaries, all of whom reaffirmed their support for the ongoing efforts of BTC to enhance land accessibility and security for residents.

