BTC chief Promod Boro finalizes comprehensive 100 days’ action plan for accelerated development

Kokrajhar: In a decisive move towards accelerated development, BTC Chief Promod Boro on Thursday finalized a comprehensive 100 days action plan for all departments, which will take effect immediately. This milestone decision was made during a daylong meeting held with all heads of departments at the BTC Secretariat in Kokrajhar.

Chief of BTC Promod Boro called upon all Council Heads of Departments (CHDs) to execute their duties with utmost sincerity and dedication to effectively serve the people residing in the five districts under the BTC jurisdiction. He underscored the BTC’s commitment to fostering rapid and inclusive development across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). He further said, “Our Government of BTR remains unwaveringly committed towards enhancing delivery of services to the citizens, and towards continually improving the standards of good governance in BTR.”

The meeting elaborately discussed various action plans designed to drive significant advancements across multiple sectors. Key areas of focus include implementing systems to improve data management and transparency, initiatives to protect and promote the rich cultural heritage of the region, encouraging community involvement in local governance, and training and development programmes for enhancing skills and efficiency of the workforce. Additionally, the action plan emphasizes establishing collaborations with external organizations for resource and knowledge sharing, upgrading facilities, and organizing visits to other regions for knowledge exchange and learning best practices.

Promoting civic engagement and awareness among residents, developing and implementing new policies to address emerging needs, and launching initiatives aimed at protecting and conserving the environment were also key topics of discussion. Strategies to gather financial and other resources for development projects, enhancing infrastructure that supports economic activities and livelihoods, adopting digital tools to streamline government processes and services, and strengthening communication channels with external stakeholders and the public were also highlighted, stated a press release.

