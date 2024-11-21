Assam: BTC Chief Pramod Boro reviews vision document for BTR’s transformation

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: CEM of the Bodoland Territorial Council, Pramod Boro, conducted a detailed review of the progress in preparing 'Vision Documents' for the communities of the Bodoland Territorial Region. The review meeting, held this evening at the BTC Secretariat conference hall in Kokrajhar, focused on evaluating insights gathered through extensive community-specific Focus Group Discussions (FGDs). These FGDs engaged leaders, scholars, student organizations, civil societies, and literary groups from each community across BTR to ensure that the Vision Documents comprehensively reflect their distinct needs, traditions, and aspirations.

CEM Pramod Boro highlighted the Vision Document's pivotal role in shaping a strategic roadmap to ensure a prosperous, peaceful, and inclusive future for all communities within the region. He underscored that the document would form the foundation for actionable plans aimed at fostering sustainable growth while addressing the unique aspirations of the diverse communities in BTR.

Speaking on the occasion, BTC CEM Boro reaffirmed the BTR government's unwavering commitment to building a region characterized by peace, justice, and collective happiness. He emphasized the importance of inclusivity, ensuring that developmental initiatives are designed to cater to the varied needs of all communities.

Participating in the review meeting, Speaker of the BTCLA, Katiram Boro, and Principal Secretary of BTC, Akash Deep, stressed the importance of collaborative efforts. They noted that the Vision Document must reflect the collective aspirations of the people, serving as a guiding framework to transform BTR into a progressive and developed region.

