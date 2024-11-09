Assam: CEM Pramod Boro addresses election rally at Nichima in Sidli LAC

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The massive electioneering campaign of various political parties including the ruling United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) for Sidli LAC bye-election scheduled on November 13 is going on in every nook and corner to garner support. There are three candidates in the fray for bye-elections in Sidli constituency, alongside other four assembly constituencies in Assam.

People witnessed a triangular contest in Sidli LAC among Nirmal Kumar Brahma of the UPPL, Sanjib Wary of the Congress and Suddha Kumar Basumatary of the BPF. Nearly 2,17,000 voters exercised their franchise in 273 polling stations on the voting day on November 13 in Sidli constituency in Chirang district. The district administration and election authorities have made necessary arrangements and preparations for holding the bye-election in a free and fair environment.

On Thursday, the president of UPPL and the CEM BTC Pramod Boro, Assam Cabinet Minister, Dr. Ranoj Pegu and several UPPL and NDA leaders addressed a well-attended gathering at Malivita Bazar, Anandabazar, Betini and Kwila Mwila in support of the UPPL candidate Nirmal Kumar Brahma. A huge supporters, workers and well-wishers under Nichima block participated in the meeting and extended their support to the UPPL candidate backed by the NDA in the upcoming bye-elections.

Over a hundred of new members from the different political parties including the BPF party joined the UPPL during the campaigning programme. It is seen that many BPF leaders and supporters along with common masses of different communities have been coming forward to extend support to UPPL and NDA to ensure peace and development of the region. The new members were offered warm welcome and felicitation to the UPPL family.

CEM Pramod Boro said the UPPL became a people’s party of all sections of the communities. He said the candidate of the UPPL backed by the BJP and the AGP will emerge victorious without any doubt in Sidli constituency. He said that the government of BTR and Assam had been dedicatedly working for the transformation of Assam and BTC ensuring peace and equal development. He expressed his confidence that the UPPL candidate backed by the NDA Nirmal Kumar Brahma became clear as the BPF and the Congress have no strong base in the constituency. He also said all the five contesting candidates of the NDA in the state of Assam, including Sidli LAC will get the last laugh in the ensuing bye-elections.

Replying to queries of the media persons on the remarks of the opposition, Boro said the allegations of Hagrama Mohilary, the then chief of BTC were completely baseless and he has been mentally unstable because the BPF has lost its base among the masses which makes him to make baseless allegations against the present BTR government. He informed that the Bodoland region had got permanent peace and tranquillity among all citizens of the region.

Minister Ranoj Pegu said the UPPL candidate backed by the NDA will undoubtedly emerge victorious in Sidli LAC with a huge margin of votes. He also said that the BPF and the Congress had lack of issues to attract the common masses and they have lost people’s faith in them due to their misdeeds.

Also Read: Assam: 13th Death anniversary of Bhupen Hazarika observed at Doomdooma

Also Watch: