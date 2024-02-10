Assam: BTC to organize ‘Bodoland School Adoption Week’ from February 12

KOKRAJHAR: The government of BTC has decided to organize a six day-long Bodoland School Adoption Week from February 12 in the BTC region to motivate school adopters. A press conference was organized by the Education department of BTC to brief regarding school adoption at BTC secretariat conference hall on Thursday.

Talking to reporters in a press conference at BTC secretariat Amarjyoti Barman, secretary of Education BTC said under the leadership of BTC chief Pramod Boro, the education sector has been given more priority to provide quality education among the students and to create human resources from BTR. He said that the Bodoland School Adoption programme was started from August 15, 2022 in the region. He said the Bodoland School Adoption Week would be a key initiative of the BTC government as it is the flagship programme. The initiative aims to elevate the educational landscape, foster community collaboration, and strengthen the connection between existing adoption champions and schools in BTR. He also said that the school adoption programme will be continuing from February 12 to February 17 and it will start from Kokrajhar and Chirang. Later, it would be held in Baksa, Tamulpur and Udalguri respectively.

The BTR government has provided a toll-free number 9173-1691-4371 for the interested adopters and can visit at www.adoptionweek. Bodoland.gov.in into a web browser to adopt any school of BTR, he asserted. The Director of Education, BTC, Jagadish Prasad Brahma said that the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro has been working hard to provide quality education to students and making improvements in schools of the region.

