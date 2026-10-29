Assam: Father-Son Duo Arrested in Darrang Over Alleged Child Marriage

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Darrang police have arrested a father-son duo in connection with a child marriage that took place in No. 1 Thekerabari village under Kharupetia police station. The arrested persons were identified as Abdul Aziz and his son Sabirul Islam of No. 1 Thekerabari village.

According to police, Sabirul Islam married a minor girl three months ago. After receiving this information, Kharupetia police launched an operation on Tuesday night and apprehended both the father and son from their house.

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