Assam: Bust of Sankari cultural exponent unveiled in Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: The bust of ‘Bayan’ Jagyoram Nath, a Sankari cultural exponent, ‘pathak’, bhaona artiste-cum-a progressive farmer, was unveiled in Lakhimpur district on Monday. The bust was set up at historic Khaga under Telahi Development Block of the district with the fund donated by his son Prasanta Kumar Nath (Borah), a retired headmaster and Ambedkar Fellowship awardee writer. Jagyoram Nath made notable contributions to the society by donating land in fond memory of his Late father Feduwa Nath to set up Pub Telahi ME School in 1965, Pub Telahi High School in 1971 and Shri Shri Puniya Xatra in 1951. The Xatra had to be shifted to Lakhimpur from Majuli in 1950 because of the adverse effect of the ravaging earthquake that occurred in the same year. The bust was unveiled by ‘Gitacharya’, ‘Yoga Shiromani’ Purandar Baruah in a sacred environment during the ceremonial programme organized on the occasion. Prasanta Kumar Nath has already constructed the Ranga Chora of Khaga Namghar, Dharamshala of Khaga Anchalik Shiv Mandir and a memorial tomb in honour of the Sankari cultural exponent and his contributions to the society.

