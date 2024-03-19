‘11 more Congress MLAs ready to join BJP’: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Silchar : At least 11 more Congress MLAs were in constant touch with him, maintaining this the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed whenever asked they would join the BJP. Flagging off his election journey formally from Karimganj where he addressed the workers at the district BJP core meeting on Monday after the poll date was declared, Sarma said, except one all Congress MLAs were ready to join the ruling party. “Even APCC president Bhupen Bora can be roped in easily,” Sarma retorted.

With a pinch of humour, Sarma said, if he wished he could bring Rahul Gandhi to the BJP but the latter was now like a demonetized currency note. Later in the day, the Chief Minister attended a party workers meet in Silchar too. Before departing for Guwahati, Sarma told the media that in Silchar, the BJP candidate Parimal Suklabaidya would win by a massive margin of 2.5 lakh votes and in Karimganj, the BJP candidate Kripanath Mallah would retain the seat with 1.5 votes margin.

In all the meetings Sarma attended today, he specifically mentioned that this time it was Narendra Modi’s election. Further he said, his government had worked immensely for the overall development of the minorities and he was confident that the Muslims would vote for the BJP en masse to reap the dividend.

However, in the workers meet, Sarma meticulously pointed out the fields where the party leaders should put more focus. He said, the poll machinery of the party would germinate from the grassroots as all the booth level presidents would be entrusted with the task to double the number of votes from the previous election. Interestingly the Chief Minister seemed to begin the preparatory works for the next Assembly election as he said, all the booth level presidents would be given a five point form to assess whether the government schemes were properly reached or not. The grassroot leaders would submit the forms to the Chief Minister office so that he could understand what more to deliver to the distant areas of the state.

Sarma said, he began his election programme from Karimganj and he would be personally present during the nomination filing by the party candidates.

