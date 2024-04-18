Assam: ‘Bwisagu’ Ignite Jamurighat with Joyous Celebrations

GUWAHATI: The Bodo community in Nabil village in Assam’s Jamurighat celebrated Bwisagu with Bagurumba dance, bringing together people of all ages for a joyful celebration throughout the village.
The event was organized by the Naduar Regional Bodo People and Nabil Bodo Community in the village.
Bwisagu is a significant festival for the Bodo people, marked by lively gatherings that moved from house to house in Nabil village.
Children, teenagers, and young adults participated, expressing their cultural pride through dance and music.
The Bagurumba dance dance’s rhythmic beats filled the village, setting a lively and festive mood. People dressed in traditional attire danced with grace and joy, embodying the spirit of Bwisagu.
The celebration not only displayed the cultural richness of the Bodo community but also promoted unity among its members.
As the day came to a close, the sounds of laughter and music lingered, creating memories of a vibrant Bwisagu celebration.
Bwisagu is a well-loved seasonal festival among the Bodo community in Assa. They refer to this festival as “Bwisagu”, signifying the start of the New Year.
The term “Bwisagu” comes from the Bodo language. Where “Bwisa” means “year” or “age”, and “Agu” means “starting” or “start”. This festival marks the beginning of the first month of the Bodo year, typically around mid-April.
Merrymaking is a key aspect of this Bodo festival, with music and dance being central to the celebrations. Young men play instruments like the "Sifung" (flute), "Kham" (drum), the four-stringed "Serjã", and keep the beat with a split bamboo piece called "Thãrkhã". Girls form groups to dance and play the Jew's harp known as "Gongonã" and small cymbals called "jotha".
