Assam: ‘Bwisagu’ Ignite Jamurighat with Joyous Celebrations

GUWAHATI: The Bodo community in Nabil village in Assam’s Jamurighat celebrated Bwisagu with Bagurumba dance, bringing together people of all ages for a joyful celebration throughout the village.

The event was organized by the Naduar Regional Bodo People and Nabil Bodo Community in the village.

Bwisagu is a significant festival for the Bodo people, marked by lively gatherings that moved from house to house in Nabil village.