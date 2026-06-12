Minister Nilima Devi felicitates meritorious students for outstanding board exam performance

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: The Mangaldai Sadar Police Station Village Defence Organisation held a felicitation programme for 18 meritorious students from its jurisdiction on Thursday for securing 65 per cent and above in this year's HSLC and HS final examinations.

The felicitation ceremony was held at the Village Defence Organisation's auditorium under the chairmanship of Nayan Das, President of the Mangaldai Police Station Village Defence Organisation. Minister for Animal Husbandry, Veterinary and Fisheries, Nilima Devi, graced the event as the chief guest.

Felicitating the students, Minister Devi urged them to focus not only on higher education but also to emerge as responsible citizens, contributing to both personal growth and the overall development of society.

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