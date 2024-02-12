Assam Cabinet Nods Bill To Prohibit ‘Magical Healing’

GUWAHATI: In a significant step towards development, the Assam cabinet on Saturday nodded to Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024 to prohibit ‘magical healing’ in the state.

According to the bill, any individual convicted of engaging in the illegal act under the guise of treatment or magical healing shall be punished with imprisonment and be subjected to fines.

The proposed bill aims to prohibit and eradicate the practices of magical healing purported as treatment for certain congenital conditions such as deafness, dumbness, blindness, physical deformities, autism and others.

The bill will enforce complete ban on such healing sessions and implement strong punitive measures against the ‘healers’ exploiting the poor and downtrodden people under the pretext of treatment.