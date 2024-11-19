Assam: Grieving Father Alleges Bribery By Doctors For Post-Mortem Report

BISWANATH: A heartbroken father in the Biswanath district of Assam has accused doctors at a government hospital of demanding a Rs. 25,000 payment in exchange for disclosing the post-mortem results of his son and grandson, who perished in a horrifying murder-suicide. Outrage over the claims has prompted a formal police investigation.

The tragedy took place in Gohpur, where on November 7, Chidananda Saikia suffered an unfathomable loss when his son shot and killed his own seven-year-old child.

Doctors at the local government hospital allegedly sought money in exchange for the post-mortem paperwork, further traumatizing Saikia, who was already reeling from the loss.

