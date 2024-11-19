Assam: Grieving Father Alleges Bribery By Doctors For Post-Mortem Report

BISWANATH: A heartbroken father in the Biswanath district of Assam has accused doctors at a government hospital of demanding a Rs. 25,000 payment in exchange for disclosing the post-mortem results of his son and grandson, who perished in a horrifying murder-suicide. Outrage over the claims has prompted a formal police investigation.
The tragedy took place in Gohpur, where on November 7, Chidananda Saikia suffered an unfathomable loss when his son shot and killed his own seven-year-old child.
Doctors at the local government hospital allegedly sought money in exchange for the post-mortem paperwork, further traumatizing Saikia, who was already reeling from the loss.
Saikia said that he was forced to pay Rs. 25,000 to the hospital workers as a bribe, allegedly for ambulance and sweeper services. He conveyed his distress, saying the demand made matters worse at a time when his family was already going through a tough time.
Saikia is extremely irritated and has made a direct plea to Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, to step in and ensure justice. Subhasish Baruah, the Biswanath District Superintendent of Police, ordered an investigation into the claims. Since then, Additional SP Kulendra Nath Deka has started looking into the matter.
