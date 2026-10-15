Assam: Cachar BJP brings out massive ‘awakening’ rally with 10,000 party supporters

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In a clear message to the opposition over the SIR issue, the Cachar district BJP organised a massive public awakening rally in Silchar on Wednesday, drawing the participation of nearly 10,000 party supporters and generating intense activity across the town.

The rally commenced from the District Sports Association (DSA) ground. Passing through Bhawal Point, Narsingtola, Park Road, and India Club Point, the procession marched forward through various thoroughfares of the town before concluding back at the DSA ground. Party supporters actively took part in the march, carrying placards and raising slogans.

Several prominent leaders attended the rally. Notably, as part of a broader statewide initiative in Assam, the BJP has undertaken multiple programmes across the Cachar district to build public opinion against the ongoing agitations by the CJP, Congress, and Left parties in New Delhi.

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