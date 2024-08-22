Assam: Cachar College Celebrates World Sanskrit Day with 'Vishvasamskritamahotsava' to Promote Ancient Language

Silchar: The Sanskrit Department of Cachar College organized a programme called “Vishvasamskritamahotsava” on August 19 in the college promises during this Sanskrit Week, from August 16 to August 22 on Sravani Purnima, on the occasion of World Sanskrit Day. The programme’s goal was to promote Sanskrit, the world's oldest language and literature. The celebration started with Vedic Mangalacharanam uttered by Supriya Choubey, guest faculty of the Sanskrit department. When all the distinguished guests of this programme had lightening the lamp in front of the Goddess Saraswati, a student was chanting the Dvipamantra and Saraswati Bandana. In her welcoming address Nayana Goswami, Head, Department of Sanskrit, explained about the significance of this auspicious Day. As the chief guest of this occasion, Dr. Sukhamoy Bhattacharya, former Principal of Cachar College and eminent Sanskrit scholar of Barak Valley delivered his intellectual speech on importance and relevance of Sanskrit language as well as literature. Dr. Shamita Nag Dhar, former Head of the Department of Sanskrit, Cachar College was present as a special guest, who inspired students.

The guest of honour Md. Shams Uddin, HOD of History Department pointed out about the heritage of Vedic civilization and moral values of Sanskrit. The two recently retired head of the Sanskrit Department of Cachar College Dr. Ashima Bhattacharya and Dr. Shilpi Dutta Mazumder were also present as the guest of honour in this Sanskrit Day Celebration and shared their knowledge. Distinguished guest Gautam Chakraborty, prantamantri of Dakshin Assam prant of Sanskrit Bharati delivered motivating speech on Indian tradition and promotion of Sanskrit language.

Also Read: Manipur: Women Lead Protest in Twilang, Urging Reinstatement of Assam Rifles Post Amid Security Fears

Also Watch: