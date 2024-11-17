Assam: Cachar DC Mridul Yadav leads efforts to resolve PM SVANIDHI challenges

SILCHAR: In a significant stride towards empowering street vendors and enhancing the efficiency of the PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANIDHI) scheme, District Commissioner of Cachar, Mridul Yadav, conducted an interactive session at the new conference hall of DC's office on Saturday.

The meeting aimed to address the challenges faced by beneficiaries of the scheme and strategize actionable solutions to overcome them. DC Yadav emphasized the importance of inclusivity and a problem-solving approach in ensuring the scheme's success.

Key officials present included District Development Commissioner Norsing Bey; Additional District Commissioner and Executive Officer of Silchar Municipal Board; and representatives from multiple banking institutions.

The session witnessed active participation from street vendors, the scheme's primary beneficiaries, who candidly shared their experiences. Their feedback highlighted procedural and technical hurdles, providing critical insights into areas needing immediate attention.

Acknowledging their concerns, DC Yadav stressed the importance of synergy between banks, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), and other stakeholders. He called for the establishment of robust coordination forums to address grievances swiftly and streamline processes for the beneficiaries.

"This initiative is a testament to our commitment to building a more inclusive and supportive ecosystem for street vendors. We are determined to ensure they reap the full benefits of the PM SVANIDHI scheme and enhance their livelihoods," stated DC Yadav.

This proactive engagement reflects the district administration's unwavering dedication to driving grassroots empowerment and fostering sustainable development through the PM SVANIDHI scheme, stated a press release.

