Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav spearheads key coordination meeting

SILCHAR: Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav spearheaded a significant meeting of the District Level Coordination Committee (DLCC) and a re-orientation training for medical officers, Block Program Managers (BPM), Block Community Managers (BCM), and leprosy detection workers on the Leprosy Case Detection Campaign (LCDC).

Held at the conference hall of the DC office here on Friday, this crucial session focused on enhancing efforts to detect and address leprosy cases within the district. Health officials from various levels actively participated, including Branch Officer (Health) Junali Devi, Joint Director of Health Services, District Nodal Officer (NLEP), Block Medical Officers, District Program Managers, District Medical Educators, Multi-Purpose Workers (MPW), and Nursing Midwives Assistants (NMA).

Through comprehensive discussions and training, the meeting aimed to synchronize efforts among health professionals, improve strategies for early detection, and empower leprosy workers with updated protocols. This initiative marks a proactive step in Cachar’s commitment to ensuring accessible healthcare and eradicating leprosy within the community, stated a press release.

