DEO Cachar Opens Postal Ballot Paper Cell for Govt Employees Ahead of Bye-Election 2024

SILCHAR : In preparation for the upcoming Bye-Election 2024, the Office of the District Election Officer, Cachar, has opened a dedicated Postal Ballot Paper Cell for all government employees and individuals drafted for election duty. This initiative allows those involved in election-related activities to exercise their voting rights through the postal ballot system.

The Postal Ballot Paper Cell is located at the office of the Circle Officer, Sadar Revenue Circle, Silchar, and will operate between 10:00am to 5:00pm. The cell provides access to Form No. 12, the official application form required for postal ballot voting. Additionally, voters can obtain necessary information regarding the process of casting their votes via the postal system.

The deadline for submission of the application form is strictly set for November 8 and all concerned individuals are urged to complete the formalities before the deadline to ensure their participation in the democratic process.

For more information and assistance, individuals may visit the Postal Ballot Paper Cell during the operating hours, stated a press release.

