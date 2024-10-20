Assam: Ex-ULFA cadre arrested by CBI in Nagen Neog murder case; secures bail

Our Bureau

Guwahati/Golaghat : Former ULFA cadre Amar Singh alias Arup Konwar, an accused in the murder of former minister Nagen Neog, the late husband of finance minister Ajanta Neog, was arrested by a CBI team on Friday night.

A large CBI team from Kolkata arrived in Golaghat and arrested him from his residence at Bogrijing in Golaghat district with the help of Golaghat police. It should be recounted that the murder of Nagen Neog, husband of current finance minister Ajanta Neog, took place in Shingijan area in Golaghat on May 6, 1996. The murder was carried out by ULFA cadre. One of the accused in the murder was former ULFA cadre Amar Singh alias Arup Konwar. Amar Singh was then sentenced to death on charges of murder. But in 2013, accused Singh was acquitted by the Gauhati High Court. The family of Nagen Neog again moved the Supreme Court in 2015.

On the basis of that complaint, a four-member CBI team from Kolkata arrived at Golaghat and arrested him from his residence and took him to Guwahati after a day-long interrogation. The incident created a sensation in Golaghat.

After being brought to Guwahati, Amar Singh was produced in the Kamrup District and Sessions Court on Saturday. He was granted bail by the court on the condition of a Rs 50,000 bond.

The case got renewed attention recently as the CBI has taken over the investigation and placed an appeal before the Supreme Court. Singh was arrested on Friday night, reportedly due to his earlier failure to appear in the Supreme Court, despite the summons issued by the apex court.

