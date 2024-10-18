Assam: Elephant Safari to Open for Tourists in Kaziranga from November 1

GUWAHATI: As Kaziranga National Park Authority prepares for the much-awaited elephant safari season, which begins on November 1, a total of 35 elephants have been readied to provide tourists with an experience to remember in the new tourism year.

To ensure smooth operations, park authorities have dressed the mahouts with uniforms and issued identity cards. Secondly, special training has been given to mahouts to enhance the security and standard of safari. Opening elephant safaris herald yet another exciting time for both wildlife enthusiasts and the local tourism industry.

Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve has been declared open for visitors from 2 October, 2024. It had previously conducted a successful forenoon opening ceremony at the Western Range, Bagori, in the presence of guests like MPs and state ministers.

The event commenced with a traditional puja, blessing the park and marking the onset of the safari season. On this occasion, the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. presentation of an Animal Rescue Vehicle further strengthened the ongoing work of the park in wildlife rescue and rehabilitation.

These efforts will enable more wildlife enthusiasts and tourists to view the outstanding animals of the park-the endangered one-horned rhinoceros, tiger, elephant, and many bird species. The new activities are to include hiking, trekking, and bird trails that will have an even closer experience with the park's natural beauties, making it attractive to many visitors in the park.

The Kaziranga National Park is not open for visits from May 1st to October 31st each year. Hence, the ideal visiting time is from November to April.

Sumer (April-May): This is summer with arid and windy weather. The animals tend to cluster around the water bodies for respite from the hot temperature, which is often easily sighted.

Monsoon (June-September): The region experiences heavy rainfall from June to September and produces approximately 2,220 mm of rain. The weather is hot and wet, and the park is closed from May to October because of flood risk due to Brahmaputra River.

Winter (November-February): This is probably the best period to visit Kaziranga National Park. Climatic conditions are moderately mild and dry with clear views of wildlife. In winters, rhinos are comparatively easily seen and tracked because the grass has already been burnt off and there are clearer views of the landscape.