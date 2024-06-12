Undertrial Inmate Found Hanging in Silchar Central Jail, Family Claims Falsely Implicated

Silchar: Body of an undertrial inmate was found hanging inside the Silchar Central Jail on Tuesday. The prisoner Dilowar Hussain Laskar was arrested three months back by Kachudaram police under POCSO. Laskar who made failed attempts to establish that he was falsely implicated in the rape charge, was found hanging inside the prison chamber today by the jail staff. Silchar police later sent his body to the Silchar Medical College for post mortem. Laskar’s family claimed that he was innocent and was falsely dragged into false rape charge. As his bail pleas were reportedly rejected, Laskar out of frustration, took the step to finish himself, the family members claimed further.

