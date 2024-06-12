Dibrugarh doctor plays National Anthem in piano in Lotte World Tower

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh renowned dental surgeon Dr Subhodeep Paul has played Indian National Anthem in piano in the world’s fifth tallest building Lotte World Tower in South Korea. His video of playing Indian National Anthem in piano has gone viral.

Lotte World Tower has piano on the 123rd floor. This is world’s 6th tallest building and the highest point when a SAMICK grand piano is there, which happens to be one of the finest piano.

On request by his fellow colleagues and other Indians, Dr Subhodeep Paul played the piano on the 123rd floor of Lotte tower. He played the National Anthem and everyone at the observatory area applauded him.

Burj Khalifa has piano on the 100th floor, Shanghai Tower has piano on the 53rd floor. Warisan Merdeka Tower, Goldin Finance Towers has no piano as per records on their upper floors.

Dr.Subhodeep Paul hails from Dibrugarh, Assam is a senior dental surgeon with a practice of around 28 years. He is one of the promising Implantologist of the Eastern India has been to Korea under invitation, as a “Key Opinion Leader” of one of the largest manufacturer of Asia. Paul also played piano at Sentosa Island, Singapore on October last year in a public place. For all of us, it is a great and proud moment when an Assamese performs Jana Gana Mana at the highest point of any building for the first time.

Also Read: Assam: Oldest Sri Sri Sitala Maa Puja Organized at Sitala Mandir in Demow Chariali

Also Watch: